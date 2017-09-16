Black and White - Miss America vs. ESPN

An observation of the tale of two incidents:

Two Miss American contestants, including the eventual 2018 winner, addressed Trump over his racism and utter disregard for national interests and security by denying climate change. They did it in a public, internationally televised forum. There has been no debate, no public outcry, or acknowledgment of these highly visible and politically critical statements. There was complete silence from Trump and his White House flunkies. In fact they seem to have simply accepted as legitimate and entitled inspite of their condemnation of the white supremacy and entitlement of the elected leader. They happened to have been white women.

Another woman express her views of Trump's racism in her personal social media platform on her personal time. Trump and his White House emissaries went after yer personally and have attacked her employer demanding her firing. She was Black. It also happens thst while the thinskinned exrvutives reacted reflexively and fearfully to her personal comments, they have been remarkably silent about the abusive racist comments and letters ESPN has received directed at this same employees for years. Yet ESPN thought it was more appropriate to admonish this individual, and to suborn their employee who was both correct on the facts and who expressed personal views on personal time to apologize. Sounds a little like corporate executive cowardice.

By the way, the incidents occurred within roughly a 24 hour period.

Thus there appears to be a nexus of white supremacy, white privilege and institutionalized racism.

Since when did speaking your mind about elected officials become impermissible in America? When did elected officials begin to force corporations to make personnel decisions regarding what employees do on their private time? Other than the race of the respondents why the outrage over one response yet utter silence concerning the others? And when did the office of the presidency supercede the first amendment and become authorized to issue edicts over the functioning of the media and press?

Coincidence?

Probably not.