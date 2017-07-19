The Boy From Across the Tracks - A Cautionary Tale

Trump behaves like the naive, stubborn, know-it-all teenager who sneaks out of the bedroom window to secretly date the bad boy from across the tracks.

Trump is supposed to represent the security and best interest of America, yet Trump believes it's true love. He thinks that one day they'll fly off together - happily ever after - into the clouds of historical greatness. Meanwhile, Putin is preparing to date rape him, rob him and leave him by the side of the road for dead.

Trump has no interest in how serious this is because he thinks he's running with the big dogs so it will increase his wealth and enhance his popularity with all of the cool authoritarians at school. No one can tell him differently.

But if he ever wakes up from his fantasy which is quickly turning into a nightmare, he'll never be able to explain how he opened up America wide to become impregnated by a Russian insurgency and democracy to be stolen.

------

If you're not disgusted by the imagery, you should be because it's real. Trump is a clear and present danger to America.