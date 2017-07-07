Newsvine

L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!"

About There's work to do. No time or patience for whiners, criers or cowards. Articles: 99 Seeds: 335 Comments: 30909 Since: May 2011

What's Trump's Secret Plan To Destroy ISIS? It's Literally Obama's Exact Strategy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!" View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 11:18 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

Donald Trump offered an alternative along the campaign trail to former President Barack Obama’s strategy on defeating the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), promising a "secret plan" that would ensure “total victory.”

Turns out, his strategy for wiping out the extremist terror group remains exactly the same as Obama’s, albeit with a few slight revisions to the implementation and bureaucracy involved.

The super secret plan is finally revealed. 

It's a good thing that Trump knows more and is smarter than the generals.

/s/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor