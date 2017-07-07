What's Trump's Secret Plan To Destroy ISIS? It's Literally Obama's Exact Strategy

Donald Trump offered an alternative along the campaign trail to former President Barack Obama’s strategy on defeating the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), promising a "secret plan" that would ensure “total victory.”
Turns out, his strategy for wiping out the extremist terror group remains exactly the same as Obama’s, albeit with a few slight revisions to the implementation and bureaucracy involved.
The super secret plan is finally revealed.
It's a good thing that Trump knows more and is smarter than the generals.
/s/