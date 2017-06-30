Newsvine

L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!"

About There's work to do. No time or patience for whiners, criers or cowards. Articles: 96 Seeds: 334 Comments: 30731 Since: May 2011

Tiny Bhutan protests to China over border road

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!" View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has protested to its mighty neighbour China over road building in disputed territory that set off new frictions between Beijing and the Indian government on Thursday.

China made a new demand on Thursday that Indian troops return to their side of the border between India's Sikkim state and Tibet on the Chinese side.

Highlighting the widening tensions over the remote mountain zone, Bhutan's ambassador to New Delhi, Vetsop Namgyel, said his government had called on China's People's Liberation Army to stop building the road near where the Bhutan, Indian and Chinese borders meet.

 

Bully China is at it, again. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor