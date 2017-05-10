Mitch McConnell Runs Away And Refuses To Talk About Trump's Firing Of James Comey

“Mr. Rosenstein has the authority to appoint a special prosecutor right now; he needs no congressional authorization.”

Mitch McConnell tried to get around the obvious problem facing Republicans right now by saying that Democrats had repeatedly criticized Comey in the past and wanted him fired. The problem with McConnell’s dodge here is it has nothing to do with this current situation. The issue here, as McConnell well knows, is that Trump fired someone who was conducting an investigation into Trump.

That has zilch to do with Democrats feelings about Comey.

There’s nothing stopping the appointment of a special prosecutor… unless obstruction of justice is the goal. That would be the only reason not to at this point.

Mitch McConnell’s continued belief that he isn’t accountable to the people or the press has worked for him politically. He is still in office, and in the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. Maybe he can’t see where this Trump Russia issue is heading, or maybe he knows things we don’t that assure him that he will continue to get away with his conduct unbecoming of a Senator, a patriot, and a supposed representative of the people.

But there’s a little crack in McConnell’s firewall. This morning, three Republican Senators joined with Democrats to block Trump’s repeal of Obama era regulations on oil and gas drilling.

McConnell can keep running, and this can go on for years. But the truth will come out eventually. And all of those who enabled the obstruction will possibly pay even more than anyone who is being investigated right now. Trump might be riding right over McConnell’s back.

Mitch McConnell has chosen time and time again to stand by his man, even when it meant putting the country last. He’s sacrificed everything for Donald Trump.