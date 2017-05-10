With Comey's firing, D-AG Rod Rosenstein completely demolishes his own credibility - in less than two weeks

Ostensibly, Rod Rosenstein's drafted the recommendation fire James Comey to restore the public's faith and confidence in the FBI. Yet after the Trump administration's support for Comey for actions he took beginning almost 9 months ago, it has taken the administration 109 days to now fire him for the exact actions for which they lauded and praised him. Just days before the election, Trump said that Comey had "guts" for his actions. Then last week, Trump said that Comey was the "best thing to ever happen to Clinton." But in just 13 days in office made history by firing the FBI Drector I'm the middle of the biggest investigation in US history.

But there's a real problem here.

Rosenstein's lettter was crystal clear, and it directly and specifically relates to Comey's conduct and actions of the Clinton investigation. Furthermore there was an active FBI-IG investigation that was started on January 12, 2017 to look at the issues for which Comey was allegedly fired. Why didn't Trump, Sessions and Rosenstein wait for the completion of the investigation?

It's all in writing.

So why would Rosenstein recommend Comey's firing when Trump has been praising his actions for months, without any legal basis and before the investigation against Comey was done.

It's hard to see this and anything but a political firing. Worse, it looks moire and more like a cover-up operation of the Trump administration.