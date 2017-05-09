Comey's Firing proves Sessions lied under Oath

During his confirmation hearing for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions said he would recuse himself from an investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Watch on YouTube

Most people are by now familiar with Sessions' recusal from the Flynn investigation. However, that's not the only recusal Sessions made.

On January 10, 2017, Jeff Sessions declared during his confirmation hearing that he would recuse himself from any matters concerning Hillary Clinton because of his own statements during the campaign that might affect his judgment.

How then can Sessions "unrecuse" himself today to recommend Comey's firing based on issues surrounding Hillary Clinton?

The first lie Session told during his confirmation hearing is that he had not had any discussion with Russians. Once again, Sessions lied under oath to the senate.

But don't take my word for it. Read the letter, then listen to his own words.