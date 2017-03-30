Newsvine

L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!"

About There's work to do. No time or patience for whiners, criers or cowards. Articles: 91 Seeds: 312 Comments: 28435 Since: May 2011

North Carolina lawmakers vote to repeal law restricting bathroom use for transgender people - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by L78lancer - "Time to get back to work!!" View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo


In a sweeping reversal, North Carolina lawmakers voted Thursday to repeal and replace a costly and highly criticized law that restricts which public restrooms transgender people can use, backing down in the face of mounting economic pressure. The measure now heads to the Democratic governor, who is expected to sign it despite intense opposition from gay rights groups.

 

 

This is still just half-stepping because either the law is discriminatory or it's not. Delaying the ability of local governments to enact anti-discrimination ordinances is then simply a tactic for the republicans to try to survive the next election cycle.

 

But Governor Cooper should sign it because the republicans will continue to own this ignorant fiasco and self-inflicted injury to the state.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor