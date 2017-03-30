North Carolina lawmakers vote to repeal law restricting bathroom use for transgender people - The Washington Post



In a sweeping reversal, North Carolina lawmakers voted Thursday to repeal and replace a costly and highly criticized law that restricts which public restrooms transgender people can use, backing down in the face of mounting economic pressure. The measure now heads to the Democratic governor, who is expected to sign it despite intense opposition from gay rights groups.

This is still just half-stepping because either the law is discriminatory or it's not. Delaying the ability of local governments to enact anti-discrimination ordinances is then simply a tactic for the republicans to try to survive the next election cycle.

But Governor Cooper should sign it because the republicans will continue to own this ignorant fiasco and self-inflicted injury to the state.