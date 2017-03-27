Criminal Complaint Filed Against Attorney General Jeff Sessions For Obstruction Of Justice

A criminal complaint has been filed against Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions accusing him of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The criminal complaint which was filed with the Inspector General’s Office and the Office of Professional Responsibility states, “The criminal conduct described in this complaint relates to testimony and false statements about communications between Sessions and the Russian ambassador that were made by Sessions to the Senate Judiciary Committee. It also concerns Sessions’ acts of concealing his crimes, covering up his crimes, impeding the investigation his crimes, interfering with the prosecution of his crimes, conspiring to commit crimes and otherwise interfering with or impeding the proper administration of the Department of Justice.”

The complainants are 23 residents of Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, California, and Vermont. The complainants are demanding a Special Counsel to investigate Sessions and the Russia scandal, numerous federal investigations, and an indictment of Sessions for violations of federal law.