Keep this in mind...

Consider this:

AHCA is in extreme danger of failing creating a potential republican disaster and the chaos is strictly because of the republicans' own rebellion.

The Trump Administration was announced as under FBI investigation.

The nuclear option may be necessary to confirm Judge Gorsuch.

The administration slapped NATO in the face by having Tillerson blow off the upcoming summit to meet with Putin in Russia.

Tillerson threatened North Korea with war.

Prime Minister Merkel was treated shabbily and insulted.

Trump's polling is down to 37%; Obamacare polling is up to 58%.

Republicans are receiving increasingly hostile receptions in townhall meetings from their own constituents, and more acetic rebukes from republican governors.

Trump's former campaign manage was exposed to have been paid to work for a Russian oligarch and gangster to develop a plan to undermine America for Putin.

Oh, and the Muslim travel ban was rejected in court for a second time.

And that's just the last week.

The Trump administration is in free fall and in deep trouble.

But if Trump resigned tomorrow and Pence was sworn in, nothing would change. Nothing would get better. And, nothing would get done. That's because Pence's agenda, politics and ideology is actually even more extreme and divisive than Trump's. Pence is just as likely to be implicated in the ongoing investigations. The republican fiscal agenda us no more likely to ever become a reality. The GOP still won't be able to govern even with a republican president and congressional majority. Obamacare repeal would be just as unpopular.

Defeating Hillary Clinton is proving to be a Pyrrhic victory for the GOP.