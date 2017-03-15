Why mandate mandates?

Let's start with this:

man·date 1. an official order or commission to do something. 2. the authority to carry out a policy or course of action, regarded as given by the electorate to a candidate or party that is victorious in an election.

About 85% of the people in this country who have health care coverage have it through their jobs. Even prior to ACA, most employers required employees to accept their benefits packages including health care coverage. This was particularly true for full-time salaried and full-time hourly workers, governed by Department of Labor regulations. For employees who failed to select an option during open enrollment periods, HR Departments generally selected for them, providing them with some minimal level of coverage.

Why?

Requiring all employees to carry coverage increased the pool size, spread the risks, reduced the employers' premium costs and limited their liabilities. And generally the only way employers would exempt their employees was if they proved that they had other coverage, for instance, through a spouse's policy, VA benefits, etc. And while some employees may have preferred to not take benefits but cash in stead, most employers do not provide that option. And, employees are required to carry coverage even as employers shift more and more of the cost to the employees themselves. Being required to comply with a policy is a mandate. Employees have historically been mandated to carry health insurance it typically is not optional.

Citizens across America who are currently required to purchase insurance who were previously uninsured are in the identical situation as employees for identical reasons. And because the costs, liabilities and risks of uninsured citizens to the federal and state governments are the same as that to employers, a parallel and analogue exists.

The requirement for employees to have coverage is a mandate, not unlike what ACA has done for the uninsured.

So the vast majority of people in America have been subjected to mandates to carry health care coverage for decades. For Americans to pretend that they're put upon because of insurance mandates is pure BS and hypocrisy.