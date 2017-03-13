Lest We Forget - Maybe the GW Bridge Scandal Really Didn't Happen After All.

Remember Paul Fishmsn? Probably not.

Also on Friday, the United States attorney for New Jersey, Paul J. Fishman, said in a statement that his resignation had been requested; and in Brooklyn, Robert L. Capers, said he had been "instructed to resign."

He was the US Attorney in New Jersey handling the George Washington Bridge scandal, trial and ongoing investigation. With his firing along with other US Attorneys, it appears that the pursuit of justice for political corruption in America is over.

Fishman stated:

“A transition period would have been a lot better,” Fishman said in an interview with The Record after his speech. “I knew this job wasn’t mine forever. It shouldn’t be, in any event, and the president has the power, authority and opportunity to appoint U.S. attorneys who would serve him and I fully expected that process would take place over a couple of months. I just didn’t think we would be given seven to nine hours.” ...... Fishman found out about the resignation request Friday evening after he arrived back in New Jersey from a speaking engagement in Florida. Upon landing he found he had a message to call acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, whom Fishman has known for years and considers a friend. “He told me he had been asked to call me to submit my resignation and I did,” Fishman said. He said he wasn’t given a detailed explanation.

Fortunately sentencing for the convictions he did obtain in the bridge case occur next week.

Don't look now, but Jeff Sessions sudden zeal to clean house has essentially let's Chris Christie off the hook. What a surprise.

Perhaps it's just a side note in the history of "Making America Great Again," but apparently this is what the republican version of "criminal justice reform" and draining the swamp looks like.

It looks and smells as badly as the swamps that encompass the Meadowlands just before you get to the GW Bridge.