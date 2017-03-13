Image credit: Fast Company

Ostensibly, Preet Bharara was being asked to make room for Trump's own appointments. That would almost make sense of he hadn't been told that he would be staying on.

But for a moment, set aside that Sessions appears to have perjured himself, that Pence appears to have lied about his knowledge of Flynn's foreign agent activities, that Trump's Commerce Secretary appears to be one of the biggest money launderers on earth, and that Trump himself may have broken the law with his deal in Azerbaijan and other dealings with foreign nations. Letscset adide the apoearance of Trump campaign and administration collusion with Russia. Let's even set aside the fact that on November 30, 2016, Trump asked Bharara to stay on at the Justice Department, and Bharara agreed.

There are several reasons that Mr. Bharara terrifies the people of the Trump administration. Their fear is well founded.

1. Bharara went after corruption and abuse of authority in the Bush Administration.

Preet Bharara is a 38-year-old Indian-American lawyer, who made his name prosecuting the bosses of the Gambino and Colombo crime families in New York. Now the former district attorney has President Bush in his sights, as well as the man they call "Bush's Brain": Karl Rove, the president's chief political adviser. Mr Bharara is spearheading the Democrat campaign to uncover corruption, mismanagement, incompetence and financial impropriety at the heart of the Bush administration. In a flurry of subpoenas and press releases, the Democrats have launched 36 investigations, holding about 220 committee hearings since seizing control of Congress last November - and forcing the resignations of six Bush administration officials. It is as if several dozen Hutton inquiries had started at once. Mr Bharara is already well on his way to claiming his first prominent political scalp through his role as senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three bodies conducting inquiries into the sacking by the Bush administration of eight US lawyers. The hearings generated damaging headlines for the Bush administration as they investigated accusations against Alberto Gonzales, the attorney general, that government lawyers were dismissed if they investigated Republicans or failed to investigate Democrats. Mr Gonzales had an apparent "amnesia" attack, being unable to recollect any relevant evidence during testimony - only for his aide Monica Goodling, who was granted immunity from prosecution, to admit that the Justice Department routinely took the political views of lawyers into account. The growing body of evidence that Mr Gonzales, who was once Mr Bush's personal lawyer, abused his position is seen as a triumph for Mr Bharara. Indeed, it was Mr Bharara who originally suggested to the New York senator Chuck Schumer, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee who hired him in 2005, that he launch the investigation when news of the lawyers' sackings began to leak out.

Bharara's investigative activities were, among other things, were responsible for the resignation of Gonzales, much to the chagrin of Jeff Sessions and other members of the Judiciary Committee.

2. Bharara oversaw the prosecution and conviction of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer with ties to Russian intelligence. It was a prosecution over which the Russians complained and bitterly protested.

Viktor Bout, a former Soviet Air Force officer who became known as the “Merchant of Death” for running what American officials have described as an international arms-trafficking network, was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiring to sell antiaircraft missiles and other weapons to men he believed were Colombian terrorists intent on killing Americans. The verdict, in Federal District Court in Manhattan, was a rather prosaic end to nearly two decades spent in the margins of international terrorism and espionage. Mr. Bout has been accused of furnishing weapons to Al Qaeda and the Taliban and into civil wars in Africa, and was reputed to have a grasp on present-day Russian intelligence. His legend inspired the 2005 film “Lord of War,” starring Nicolas Cage. Even Mr. Bout’s arrest and extradition were theatrical: he was taken into custody in Bangkok in March 2008 after being ensnared in a foreign sting operation run by the Drug Enforcement Administration; his extradition to the United States, which Russian officials strenuously opposed, took more than two and a half years. But the trial, presided over by Judge Shira A. Scheindlin, took only three weeks, nearly all of it spent by the prosecutors’ making their case. Mr. Bout’s lawyer did not present any witnesses; the jury took less than two days to find Mr. Bout guilty of all four charges. ..... Mr. Bout, 44, was convicted of conspiring to kill American citizens, officers and employees by agreeing to sell weapons to drug enforcement informants who he believed were members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a terrorist organization known as FARC. He was also found guilty of conspiring to acquire and export surface-to-air antiaircraft missiles, and of conspiring to provide material support or resources in the form of weapons to a foreign terrorist organization. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years, and up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8. The jury found that Mr. Bout believed that the men he and his associates had been communicating with for months were, as the prosecution stressed, “waging war” against the Colombian government and its American collaborators. In fact, the men with whom Mr. Bout and his former associate, Andrew Smulian, had been orchestrating a deal were undercover Drug Enforcement Administration informants. Preet Bharara, the United States attorney in Manhattan, said justice had been done in putting “a very dangerous man” behind bars.

The Russians were enraged that the US would not even consider a trade for Bout.

In 2013, Bharara was banned from Russia because of this conviction. Ironically, in October 2015 the Russians again voiced their protestations over the conviction in the media as Trump was rising in the polls commensurate with Trump campaign principals having contact with the Russians.

It will be interesting to see if a swap materializes occurs between Russia and the Trump administration for Bout and some US asset being held NY the Russians, or even for Edward Snowden now that Bharara has effectively been eliminated.

3. Bharara is one of the few attorneys in America with the legal background, understanding of politics, political corruption, financial crimes and technical expertise to investigate and prosecute. His experience investigating and prosecuting computer-based crimes and financial makes uniquely positioned him to investigate the administration, its relationships with the and Chinese, money laundering and illegal foreign payments and the computer hacking that swayed the election.

He served five years as assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan. He then was New York senator Chuck Schumer’s chief counsel, where he played a pivotal role in the Senate’s investigation into the firings of seven U.S. attorneys, a Bush-era national scandal. President Obama nominated him to lead the office in 2009. Shortly after the Senate confirmed him, he took up his first big case, the prosecution of Rajaratnam. It was launched by his predecessor, but Bharara’s victory made him the first prosecutor in an insider-trading case to successfully use clandestine wiretaps, a tactic previously reserved for violent crimes. The following month, Bharara worked with the FBI to secretly ­record a 104-person conference call hosted by Primary Global Research, an advisory firm suspected of illegally passing financial information. The move was controversial–many of PGR’s clients were presumably innocent–but it worked, setting Bharara up for his string of prosecutions. To date, his office has won convictions or extracted guilty pleas in 79 insider-trading cases. It hasn’t lost yet. As dramatic as those cases have been, Bharara’s work in technology has arguably been more transformational–and at times even more aggressive. “Government, like every other industry, needs to come into the 21st century with respect to technology,” says Bharara. “That means understanding social media, understanding how to do investigations, understanding every nook and cranny of the Internet. ­Old-school criminal conduct is not being conducted in an old-school way.” When Bharara took over in 2009, his office had a single prosecutor devoted to technology crimes. He quickly added nine more. Then he commissioned new software for prosecutors; it enables them to quickly look up suspicious-activities reports, which banks (and bitcoin companies) are required to file whenever a customer makes a large withdrawal or does anything that looks like money laundering. Bharara mandated that his prosecutors take workshops in how to use Facebook in investigations. He also hired Palantir, the data-mining company used by many banks and certain three-letter government intelligence agencies. “His use of technology is ­visionary and has transformed the way these kinds of cases are prosecuted,” says Alex Karp, Palantir’s founder and a friend of Bharara’s. Bharara and his staff are learning how to think about prosecutions in a whole new way. Street crimes are generally whodunits: Prosecutors know there was a crime, and then have to catch the criminal. White-collar crimes are the opposite–they’re what’d-he-dos. Maybe a hedge-fund trader bought a stock at its bottom because he got an illegal inside tip, or maybe he just did great research. You go to jail for the first; you get a bonus for the second. Cybercrime is neither of those things. It’s a who’s-that: What’s in question are the real-life identities of cloaked criminals. “Fighting cybercrime requires ingenuity,” says Lisa Zornberg, who ran Bharara’s Complex Frauds Unit from 2011 to 2012. “What Preet has done is show that he can pierce these layers of anonymity.” So far, that has meant combining sophisticated data analysis with cloak-and-dagger ­espionage tactics. To expose members of the hacktivist collective Anonymous, Bharara and the FBI managed to arrest and then ­secretly flip Hector Xavier Monsegur, one of the group’s best-known members. Sabu, as he was known on the web, was allowed to stay in his apartment, where, under FBI ­supervision, he became a double agent and the de facto leader of a new hacker collective called Operation AntiSec. That ensnared a handful of the world’s most notorious ­hackers. In another case, the FBI created an entire fake forum ostensibly as a marketplace for identity thieves to sell stolen credit-card numbers. ­Users’ IP addresses were recorded and dozens of people were arrested. Similar tactics were used to take down Silk Road. Because bitcoin transactions happen anonymously, the site seemed impervious to law enforcement, which also made it a hot ­media topic. But Bharara and the FBI approached the case like hackers looking to “dox,” or identify, a person who hides his or her identity: It’s a game of gathering everything your target has ever written or posted, and looking for connective threads. The founder of Silk Road, who went by the name Dread Pirate Roberts, allegedly posted a job listing on a bitcoin forum with an account that he’d also used to promote Silk Road. The listing included an email address that Ross Ulbricht, a 29-year-old former research scientist from Austin, had also used on his LinkedIn page.

In going after bitcoin, darkweb, financial and other white collar and technology criminals, Bharara and his colleagues in the Southern District of New York Office have changed the criminal justice paradigms in prosecuting those types of crimes.

4. Preet Bharara went after the most powerful and most corrupt politicians in New York.

But the rightwing led by Trump storm troopers have begun to spin a narrative about Bharara's during based on false equivalency that is little more than a lie.

Now the story that Trump supporters are promoting is that Bharara's firing is standard operating procedure, that Obama and Clinton fired US Attorneys the same way, and that Sessions and Trump are not engaging iin political retribution and abuse if power. The fact is Obama and Clinton handle those situations completely differently. Sessions gave almost no notice to the 46 attorneys fired, and they were given just a couple of hours to clear out of their offices. Furthermore, there are no replacements for those attorneys thus hobbling criminal justice across the country for political purposes.

Whereas, while the rightwing claims that Obama immediately fired the Bush holdovers that is false.

Tim Purdon, a former U.S. attorney for North Dakota in the Obama administration, recalled that Obama permitted Bush appointees to remain on until their successors had been appointed and confirmed. "The way the Obama administration handled it was appropriate and respectful and classy," Purdon said. "This saddens me because many of these people are great public servants and now they are being asked to leave." U.S. attorneys are federal prosecutors who are nominated by the president, generally upon the recommendation of a home-state senator, and are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the territories they oversee. They report to Justice Department leadership in Washington, and their priorities are expected to be in line with those of the attorney general. Sessions took perhaps a veiled swipe at their work in a memo earlier this week, saying that prosecutions for violent crime have been on the decline even as the number of murders has gone up. The demand for resignations seems a way to ensure he will have a team of new federal prosecutors more likely to share his agenda.

It should be noted that while part of Sessions' rationale was the alleged spike in murder and the converse decline in prosecutions, murders are still bear a 40 year low, and most criminal prosecutions for murder occur in the states, not the federal government.

On the other hand, Clinton handled the firing this way:

But for the past three administrations, the transition has typically been more gradual. Although President Clinton’s attorney general, Janet Reno, asked all 93 remaining appointees to resign soon after she took office, many attorneys enjoyed a grace period of several weeks as they finalized cases and their replacements were confirmed. The George W. Bush and Obama administrations took an even more gradual approach, easing out appointees over the course of the first year.

For the record, it is bizarre that Trump and Sessions supporters are making the comparisons to Obama and Clinton because buf what they claim is true, sessions himself would have been fired by Janet Reno because at the time, he was still the US Attorney for Alabama.

That in itself makes the comparisons materially false and suspicions.

The Justice Department claimed that the reason for the immediate terminations are to ensure a uniform transition, but because they have no replacements or any prospects for replacements anytime in the foreseeable future, that claim is simply false.

What appears most likely is that the Trump administration including Jeff Sessions are terrified of Preet Bharara. He went after Alberto Gonzales and was successful. He went after organized crime and was successful. He went after terrorists, Wall Street criminals and technology criminals, and was successful. But mist importantly, he went after the mist powerful politicians in New York, and was successful.

There's no reason to believe that Bharara wouldn't have been successful in pursuing the Trump administration too, so they felt that he needed to be stopped. It's no small coincidence that within 48 hours of being requested by several watchdog groups to investigate Trump's business and other activities for illegality, Bharara was summarily fired.

Preet Bharara may have served at the pleasure of the president, but the reasons for his firing are bullshit.