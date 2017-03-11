Newsvine

New York federal prosecutor Preet Bharara says he was fired by Trump administration - The Washington Post

When asked Friday whether Bharara was also being asked for a resignation letter, one White House official not authorized to speak publicly said, “Everybody’s gone,” and would not engage further on the issue. Two people close to Trump said the president’s chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and Attorney General Jeff Sessions want a clean slate of federal prosecutors and are unconcerned about any perception that the White House appears to have changed its mind about Bharara. The ouster of former president Barack Obama’s federal prosecutors is about asserting who’s in power, these people said.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Bharara, based in Manhattan, had a particularly powerful perch in the criminal justice system. He had pursued corrupt politicians, global terrorism suspects and corporate malfeasance.

 

Bharara prosecuted more Wall Street banksters, crooked politicians and terrorist than anyone else in the country.

No wonder Trump fired him.

 

