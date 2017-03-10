Stop with the Medicare Part D Lie

I've heard this several times today from a variety of rightwing surrogates. It's completely false and it's troubling, but it worth noting.

There's meme beginning to develop on the rightwing that is comparing the allegedly successful implementation of Medicare Part D to the currently AHCA struggling and disastrous process.

The meme goes something like this: in 2003, moderate conservatives wanted to provide a medicate prescription benefit, rightwing conservatives did not. They supposedly came together to pass the Part D. benefit program that was hugely successful. They are now working to frame the current republican fight over AHCA the same way.

Here's the problem: what moderate and rightwing conservatives ignore is Medicare Part was not deficit neutral. In fact, Medicare Part D was unpaid for, contributed annually to the deficit growth, and didn't become a paid for program until revenue provisions for it were created under Obamacare in 2010. Unwinding ACA thus potentially threatens Medicare Part D, too.

Therefore the republican party is attempting to invent a new narrative and rewrite history out of whole cloth to sell their Trumpcare train wreck.

It's lie. Don't believe them.