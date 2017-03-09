White House looks to regain health care offensive, trashes CBO

President Trump and Republicans in Congress tried to regain the initiative Wednesday in the battle over health care, seeking to recover from the withering criticism of their rollout of a replacement for Obamacare. To that end, they went after the Congressional Budget Office, which is still days away from releasing its analysis of the Republican bill. “If you’re looking at the CBO for accuracy, you’re looking in the wrong place,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during Wednesday’s briefing with reporters. Piling on, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., dismissed the CBO as “unelected bureaucrats.” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the CBO was likely to release its report on the bill by “early next week.” The expectation among many health care experts is that the CBO’s “score” of the GOP plan, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), will forecast high costs and the loss of coverage for millions of Americans. The comments from Spicer and Scalise were echoed in some corners of conservative media. “The CBO’s score will most likely be wildly off, [and] most Americans don’t much care what the CBO thinks,” wrote Jeffrey Anderson, a Hudson Institute scholar, for the Weekly Standard. “Those who debate and pass legislation should focus on whether it would be good policy that can be communicated to the American people on its own grounds, not on the grounds of the CBO’s generally dubious scoring.” Spicer based his criticism of the CBO on the fact that the office estimate in 2010 that 24 million people would acquire health insurance in the exchanges created by then-President Obama’s health care law. Only 9 million people are covered in the exchanges now, however.

The problem is the republicans hired the current CBO director, not the democrats, and they hired him for expressly this purpose. The fact is it's not his fault that the republicans have produced a lousy bill, and even fudging the numbers with the magic of "dynamic scoring" won't help them.

That's why Ryan didn't bother to wait for a few more days for the CBO scoring to be completed and the republican are crying foul before it's even done. Like Trump, the simply want a scapegoat for their own failure.

Furthermore, Scalise is creating fiction. While CBO projected 24 million people to be covered under the exchanges, it wasn't the CBO that sabotaged the exchanges in red states, refused to create state changes tailored to their own state needs despite having taken the federal money to do exactly that, deliberately made access to and enrollment in the exchanges difficult such as in Texas and Georgia, and attempted to prevent their startups for as long as possible.

The republicans are trying to sell a bill that is far inferior and far worse than ACA that no one in the GOP likes, that doesn't accomplish any of what the republicans claim they set out to do, and people like Scalise are trying to rewrite history and blame CBO for their own blunder.