Banks and retailers reignite the debit card fee war. It's hard to know who to root for

When you swipe a debit card at a store, the bank or card issuer charges the retailer a fee, which is capped by the Federal Reserve. But it wasn’t always. Before the Dodd-Frank Act was passed in 2010, companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) could set those fees, which critics alleged were anticompetitive and could be price-fixed. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), a chief critic, added the regulation, now known as the Durbin Amendment.

For the banks, the Durbin Amendment meant fees collected from retailers have fallen from around 44 cents to 24 cents per transaction, according to the Federal Reserve. (Under the new system, fees were capped at 21 cents plus 5% of the amount.) That decline costs the bank billions of dollars each year. Retailers on, on the other hand, benefited from lower costs.

With Dodd-Frank firmly in the crosshairs of the Republican-controlled government, the Durbin Amendment is thrust back into the picture as House Financial Services Committee Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) prepares a Dodd-Frank replacement bill, the Financial Choice Act. In a version of the regulation-crippling legislation proposed last year, the Financial Choice Act repealed the Durbin Amendment, and a Financial Services Committee memo detailing updates for the 116th Congress did not highlight any change.

All this points to a rehashing of the lobbying and legislative battle between two corporate groups. In this situation, however, it’s hard to tell which side will benefit consumers more.