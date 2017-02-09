Newsvine

L78lancer - "If you didn't vote, STFU!"

About There's work to do. No time or patience for whiners, criers or cowards. Articles: 81 Seeds: 307 Comments: 27294 Since: May 2011

Stephen Curry bluntly disagrees with Under Armour CEO calling Donald Trump an 'asset' - Chicago Tribune

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by L78lancer - "If you didn't vote, STFU!" View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONChicago Tribune
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 12:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

When asked if he would go so far as to leave Under Armour if he didn't like the company's direction, Curry said, "If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am."

"I feel when you see my name, when you see people wearing my stuff, when you see anybody attached to me, that they share that same passion for people that I do," Curry added. ". . . I don't get in people's faces and out in the streets with a bullhorn doing it that way. But every opportunity I have to show love, to show respect, to show just that positivity, I feel like that's my job and that's what I stand for."

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor