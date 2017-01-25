WE the People, not HE the People

Trump's single biggest problem is that while he won the election he hasn't figured out that that doesn't give him a mandate, let alone place him in charge of democracy. The phrase that used to apply regarding the minority ruling the majority was "tyranny of the minority." It still appears to apply even today. Make all of the arguments you want about the electoral college. Winning the election does not make you capable of governing particularly when the majority of the voters never supported you.

If nothing else, the Women's March has made that crystal clear.

For as much as it crushes his ego and his self-image, the march was just the beginning. Trump and the republicans are about to get some really serious civics lessons. It's going to be a long four years.

Democracy still belongs to WE the People.