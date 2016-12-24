GOP on Taxes: Cut Rates, Brackets but What About the Deficit - ABC News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., have vowed to pass a tax package that would not add to the budget deficit. The Washington term is "revenue neutral." It means that for every tax cut there has to be a tax increase, creating winners and losers. Lawmakers would get some leeway if non-partisan congressional analysts project that a tax cut would increase economic growth, raising revenue without increasing taxes. Nevertheless, passing a massive tax package will require some tough votes, politically. Some key Republican senators want to share the political risk with Democrats. They argue that a tax overhaul must be bipartisan to be fully embraced by the public. They cite President Barack Obama's health law — which passed in 2010 without any Republican votes — as a major policy initiative that remains divisive. Congressional Democrats say they are eager to have a say in overhauling the tax code. But McConnell, who faulted Democrats for acting unilaterally on health care, is laying the groundwork to pass a purely partisan bill. Both McConnell and Ryan said they plan to use a legislative maneuver that would prevent Senate Democrats from using the filibuster to block a tax bill.

Over and over again, Ryan and McConnell prove that they have no intentions of dealing in good faith. Nevertheless, they keep circling back around to their own Obamacare lie of being shut out of the process when McConnell and Boehner made the consciius decision to sit out of the process and make no effort to help. Now they have already made it clear that they intend to pass a partisan tax bill, but they want to share the risk with the democrats.

Why should we?

It's past time for the democrats to STFU and let the republicans govern. There is no reason for democrats to take any risks if the republicans plan to pass bills without input. They wanted to run the entire government and now they do. If they want all of the political the reward let them take all of the political risk.

I say go for it, GOP.