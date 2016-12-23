Trump won votes promising to protect veterans, but major veterans groups are rattled by his plans - LA Times

The troubles reached a crisis in 2014, leading President Obama to clean house and appoint Robert McDonald, the former CEO of Procter and Gamble, as the new secretary.

Large veterans groups, including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, have applauded the progress the department has made since then.

In a recent letter to Trump, the veterans groups praised the department’s reduction in its backlog of claims, improved access to health care, and McDonald’s openness to working closely with them to right the mammoth agency. The groups, which represent a combined 5.5 million veterans, suggested they wanted to continue the current policies, and for a time, reports circulated that Trump might keep McDonald, a Republican, in the job.

But Trump has since signaled more radical plans.

During the campaign, Trump indicated support for the blueprint proposed by the Concerned Veterans group, which would offer all veterans the option of acquiring health care at the doctor of their choosing through a Medicare-style system, instead of routing them automatically through VA facilities.

The larger veterans groups warn that approach could cripple the current system through which veterans receive care and leave many with complex medical problems inadequate options for treatment.

Concerned Veterans says it does not favor privatization of veterans healthcare. Its approach, however, would result in a significant shifting of services to the private sector. Other veterans organizations warn that could leave VA facilities underfunded and at risk for closure.

The idea, however, has gotten strong support among conservatives, including Gingrich, who allied with the Concerned Veterans to promote the idea and was an adviser to Trump during the campaign.

“I am heartened to see President-elect Trump is taking this seriously and that this will not just be a throwaway appointment,” said Dan Caldwell, director of policy for Concerned Veterans. “We think McDonald’s tenure has been a failure.”

Concerned Veterans operates in a very different orbit than most of the major veterans organizations, which are heavily involved in guiding management decisions at the VA and helping their members gain access to services. It instead works with Republican lawmakers to take aim at the department, where problems have proven a politically potent weapon against Democrats in recent elections.

“If Pete Hegseth is named secretary, it would be the Kochs’ most spectacular win ever,” said Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. “There is such stiff opposition to him.”