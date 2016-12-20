When We Look At America What Do We See?

The constitution is unique in all of human history. Its design and intent have been the envy and wonder of mankind. Yet the constitution has failed at least four times in four significant ways.

It lied when it promised that all men were created equal, yet continued to practice dogged inequality for another 200 years.

It lied when it finally promised women suffrage and guaranteed the franchise, but after almost 100 years continues to treat them as second class citizens.

It lied when it promised that, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people," but the states regularly and perpetually ignore the rights of the people by pretending that states rights are for the benefit of the corporate state and therefore superior to, rather than for the benefit of and in concert with the people. Thus it is the proponents of states rights that are the true progenitors of statism, not the proponents of centralized government.

It lied when it promised a "representative form of government," yet the will of the majority has been subverted, unrepresented and ignored.

What then is America, really?

Who then is the constitution really written for? Is it truly the actualization of the living experiment to work continuously towards a "more perfect Union," or is it a placebo of words to mollify the masses under the pretense of self-determination while the aristocracy, the oligarchy, the plutocracy - the kleptocracy - operate beyond the bounds of all rules in a state of wealth-based anarchy?

The failure of the constitution is not the fault of the charter itself but of We The People who have neither the time, interest, intellect, political integrity, commitment, or the moral courage to defend it jealousy and protect it zealously. Many if not most people covered by it are to lazy or disinterested to read it, let alone understand the vast responsibilities and immense power it contains.

However, I believe that the constitution can live up to all that it promises and to which the world has looked for hope and leadership.

But we as a nation have to stop lying to ourselves and pretending that we're something that we haven't yet proven we are.

So the question remains, what then is America, really?