The Case Against Elaine Chao

It's a little peculiar how there has been almost no discussion about Elaine Choa's (Mitch McConnell's wife) nomination to the Department of Transportation. Because of her previous goverment experience (but absolutely no experience in transportation), her nomination will probably go through without a hitch and completely unnoticed. However, it turns out the EPA, Department of Energy and Labor aren't the only departments and agencies under seige.

While Mitch McConnell was the biggest opponent if McCain-Feingold, has been the staunchest defender of unfettered money in politics by the likes of the Koch Brothers becasuse of Citizens United and McCutcheon, he has also been a stiff antagonist of the policies that people like the Koch's hate the most. He has also been the biggest proponent of the policies that benefit him personally.

1. In 2015, the Department if Transportation issued its Final Rule: Enhanced Tank Car Standards and Operational Controls for High-Hazard Flammable Trains. The rule requires the upgrade or replacement of crude oil train cars in America. Prior to the rule there was almost no regulation or inspection of crude cars in the United States. But in recent years the derailment of crude cars and catastrophic fires was dramatically on the increase. Nevertheless, the petroleum industry lobby fought the implementation of the rules every step of the way. However, many of the rules have yet to be implemented and some won't take effect for a decade.

What more effective way to kill the new rules in their infancy than installing an emissary of McConnell to ensure that they're never implemented?

2. The Department of Transportation regulates hazardous materials pipelines. That includes oil, gasoline, and natural gas. One way to ensure that the Keystone XL pipeline is reactivated and unencumbered is to ensure that the DOT supports the petroleum industry's agenda and is regulations friendly.

3. The Chao Family owns the Foremost Group, a shipping and import/export corporation in China. Because the Department of Transportation regulates ports and shipping, including the licensing of deep water ports, the shipping of coal to China as well as the dumping of cheap goods including steel in the US, Elaine Chao's supervision of the DOT accrues directly to her family's bottom line.

And no mention has yet been made about the fact that the transportstion bill is always one of the biggest appropriations made. The administration of the funds and awarding of contracts is overseen by the Department of Transportation. So it should come as no surprise then when crony political contributors from the construction arena are awarded huge contracts for highway and infrastructure, including the Trump Organization.

There are inherent conflicts of interest with the appointment of Elaine Chao as Secretary of the Department of Transportation. And aside from her work at the United Way, the Heritage Foundation and stint as labor secretary, she has about as much experience to manage the DOT as Ben Carson has to manage HUD.

Somehow, no one seems to have noticed.

That's became the media and the rest of America continue to be distracted by the last asinine thing that Trump tweeted.