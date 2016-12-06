Most people who voted for Trump will tell you that one of the main reasons they voted for him is that he isn't a politician. They want him to "shake things up."

Shaking things up is a deliberately random process that deliberately inserts unpredictability, disruption and breaks things. It is not possible to claim to know how to do anything or runanything when the actions that you have taken are deliberate and random.

Yet Trump supporters would have you believe that he's entitled to have it both ways: being unknowledgeable and experienced is a good thing and should be celebrated, yet he shouldn't be criticized or held to expectations because of lack of knowledge and experience.

Of course that type of thinking comes directly from the rightwing world of "facts don't matter" anti-reality.

Unless they are hiring their wives, children or mistresses, no CEO in America would hire someone based on that experience criteria. Nevertheless, Trump voters used that exact criteria to hire the president ad their testament ti American Exceptionslism. And now the counterfactual collective have dug in.

Consequently, there are often times that Trump does and says things that are wrong and even problematic because he has no idea what he's doing. But even as the same voters and supporters expressly promoted that Trump was both knowledgeable and qualified for the job for the entire period of the campaign, they now are adamant that Trump deserves "breaks" for "rookie mistakes" because he has no idea what he's doing. Trump's latest screw up with Taiwan is yet anoither example that Trump is clueless and unprepared. Nominating the completely incompetent Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is another. Mike Flynn traffics in fake news, alt right beliefs, is a Russian confidant, and is a public believer in and consumer of conspiracy theory. Yet he's the closest advisor Trump will have on national security.

And why would any other country give Trump a break because he has no idea what he's doing and because he expects other world leaders and governments to grade him on a curve?

Trump has entered the equivalent of the Olympics of world politics. Why would any other nation on earth give him an advantage or a head start on a race for which he has never trained when it's their responsibility to win for their countries, too? Why should they?

That is malfeasance, and in some countries no doubt considered treason.

That is the hallmark of an individual whom is arrogant, ignorant, amateurish and incompetent. That is Trump.

Our president

The fact is either Trump is qualified and knowledgeable or he isn't. And now that he's about to go in to the job for which he said that he was prepared, he doesn't get a handicap or a training wheels period for being the leader of the most powerful nation in history.

Exercising prerogative is difficult enough when you undersrand the emense scope of governing and !aw. It's downright dangerous when you don't. Procedures and protocols are in place for a reason. Laws in place defining and proscribing processes to assure the safety and protection of the public welfare even if there is a prertense that Trump's going against convention, mental misfires, emotional rages, paranoid delusions, conspiracy emersion, tweet tantrums, shooting from the hip, screwing things up, destabiluzing relationships and flying blind are attempts at "bold policy change." Furthermore, making excuses for Trump is the equivalent of making excuses for a child or anyone else incapable of being accountable responsible for their actions.

Screwing things because you don't know what you're doing is neither bold nor is it policy.

Besides, assuming that Trump actually does become president after the December 19th electoral college vote, there's still only one president at a time and Trump wouldn't still take office for another six weeks from today. He has no business making policy statements before assuming office that when they csuse problems he doesn't even have the authority to do anything about it beforehand, and no knowledge of how to fix it afterwards once he does have the authority and responsibility.

Truth be told, for all if the credit that Trump would like to take for running a business, he has no experience running real businesses and corporations that are responsible to their customers and accountable to the SEC or any other entity. And based on what is known about his business record and operations, if it weren't for the fact that his business came from his father and is a private family organization Trump would never be hired to run real publicly traded corporation. Making money is not a qualifier. Thieves and criminals make money, too.

So there you have it.

Trump has demonstrated that he has no idea what he's doing, no understanding of law, the constitution, diplomacy, policy development, international affairs, economics, budgets and fiscal management, nor any other relevant facet of being the administrator and chief executive of the US government, nor . Yet he will continue to plunge ahead and do what he wants. Nonetheless, Truexpressly voted for him for expressly that reason.

So Trump voters a d supporters need to own it and stop making excuses for his incompetence, lack of knowledge and screw ups.