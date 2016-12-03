Trump Nuggets: Food for thought...

Trump is hiring Wilbur Ross, the same bankruptcy, takeover and outsourcing person who advised him during his bankruptcies in Atlantic City where thousands of people lost their jobs yet Trump walked away with profits, to be his commerce secretary.

Trump's claim is that he hires the best people, the smartest people, and that they know how to make money. The real question is make money for WHO?

If you claim to be a job creator, why hire a bankruptcy and outsourcing guy?

So is Trump jobs creation and economic policy finally becoming more clear?

Think about it.