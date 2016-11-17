Yellen sends a message to Trump: Hands off Dodd-Frank

“We lived through a devastating financial crisis and a high priority for all Americans I think should be we that want to see put in place safeguards through supervision and regulation that result in a safer and sounder financial system,” Yellen said. “And I think we have been doing that and our financial system as a consequence is safer and sounder and many of the appropriate reforms are embodied in Dodd-Frank.”

She cited a number of beneficial effects she believes the law has had, with regard to the stability of both individual financial institutions and on the broader financial system itself.

Among other things she noted that banks now carry more capital to cushion against losses and have much more stringent liquidity requirements. Derivatives trading has been centralized and more closely regulated, and regulators have far more authority than they used to when it comes to liquidating the assets of a failing bank.

She said that the requirement that the largest banks create so-called “living wills” to assist in an orderly liquidation of their assets in the event of failure has not only reduced the perception that some banks are “too big to fail” but is also “really changing the mindset of large financial firms about how they need to run their businesses and making them safer and sounder.”