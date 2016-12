The tyranny of the minority has gleefully elected an incendiary, cretinous, vengeful, authoritarian, paranoid, hedonistic, pompous, imperious narcissist who is preparing to turn and toss the very people who supported him onto the pyre. And they won't believe or understand why they are being burned.

The only reason Rome isn't burning yet is those same plebians and publicans are still collecting the firewood and lighting the torches.