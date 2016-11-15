Get over it? @!$%# that.

In 1988, over 25 years ago, and almost exactly 25 years after the assassination of President Kennedy, Bill Moyers recounted a conversation that he had with President Johnson. He stated that once during 1960, he was riding through Tennessee and they happened upon some racist things written on walls (the state where not so ironically where the KKK had its roots almost 100 years earlier, and Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered less than a decade later.) In response to what he saw, Johnson told Moyer's:

"I'll tell you what's at the bottom of it," he said. "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

Johnson's statement was prescient, insightful and important because it was precisely that thinking that the republicans used when they created the southern strategy in 1968. The southern strategy was instrumental in the ascendance of the Nixon administration and the birth of the "solid south."

The southern strategy was little more than the propaganda of racial and cultural grievances of whites against blacks and others to stir up anger, fear and to promote the idea that something had been taken away from them and somehow unfairly given to others who hadn't earned or deserved it. It used raciasl and cultural fearvand resentment to fpdrice political and ideological support for rightwing conservatism despite those political and ideological leanings having virtually nothing to do with the rank and file voters. But Johnson's statement was much more and a far deeper insight. In a nutshell it summarized the white justification for slavery, the creation of Jim Crow and the KKK, black codes and pig laws, the advent of White Citizens Councils also known as Conservative Citizens Councils, the history of race riots and lynchings, redlining and sundown laws, and the war against drugs to name a few. The fact is while its ideals aren't just limited to the south because their are deeply entrenched pockets in the north, "southern culture," has always been a coded dog whiste and perfumed euphemism for racism, slavery, ethnobigotry and white supremacy.

Throughout the entire history of race in this country, there has been a refusal by some whites to acknowledge that racism and ethnobigotry are real, that those conventions were created by them (despite their feeble deflections and dissemblances that blacks are somehow racist, too), and that ignoring race and ethnic and cultural bigotry have ever or will ever fix racism and bigotry. Instead, the individuals who identity that there is a problem wind up being blamed by those whites as the cause of the problem.

It's denial, projection and cognitive dissonance that uses racial grievance as a form of rhetorical and cultural judo to flip the observation of the problem into being the problem itself and thereby ignore the problem and absolve themselves of blame, responsibility and accountability. That's how the act of talking about racism suddenly becomes racist, and racists who disparate other races or commit racially motivated acts are recast as victims who blame others for their behaviors and beliefs.

Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation is complicit in the perpetration of that fraud because some don't have the moral courage or interest to call it out for what it is, while others are so timid and worried about political correctness that racism and bigotry are allowed to be normalized for the sake of politeness and civility. So even in declaring that racism and bigotry are not tolerable, that stated intolerance itself gets throttled so that believers in the universality of civil and human rights (people with true moral authority) aren't painted as the bad guys.

Nevertheless, even the most devout racist claim Dr. King as their hero despite having nothing incommon witn what he stood for or sacrificed. The only thing more putrid than that irony is the stench of the lies and hypocrisy it hides.

And let's be clear, while history proves that both major parties have promoted, benefitted or approved of racism at various points in history, that is merely a diversion. The real problem is less about political parties than it is about the American people.

With all of that in mind, what we have witnessed in the election of 2016 is American history coming full circle and repeating itself under the pretense of the peaceful transition and transition of power.

We have also witnessed the prophetic insight of Johnson come to light.

America should not be proud.

What is being touted as a big political win by republicans is not big. In fact, it is very small because it comes on the back of everything that has been ugly, objectionable, terroristic, abhorrent, abusive, criminal, shameful and oppressive in this nations history. This nation has very deep and untreated scars, yet the election gave overt permission to rip the scab off that scar and permit the infection festering below to be openly exposed and exploited. The appointment of Steve Bannon to the president's staff is proof positive of that. Another thing which indicates the smallness of the win is the fact that many white working class Americans have permitted their very name to be associated and conflated with the worst and most pernicious elements of society by the Trump campaign. But they take great umbrage when the rest of society refuses to make a distinction between them and nationalistic racist white supremacists. Not all white working class Americans are racist or voted for Trump, but the majority did. However, since they permitted Trump to wed their identity of "white working class American," with racist, bigots and homophobes, now they have to live with it until they decide to fix it.

Trump has turned the expression "white working class American," into a dog whistle. That's not the media's fault, or liberal or progressives' fault, or even Hillary's fault. That's their fault alone.

Nevertheless, the republican candidate acquired enough potential votes for the electoral college to grant him the presidency. He did it having achieved to date fewer votes in his win than Romney acquired in his loss, and Trump still needed the help of pissed off, disgruntled and bigoted democrats and independents to achieve that. Furthermore, by the time all of the votes are counted, it is likely that Trump will have won with about 2 million fewer votes than his opponent - which will probably be outside of the polling margin of error. So the media can stop the bullshut and excuse-making about what went wrong in the polls. Trump is the winner as a result of a constitutional flaw.

Congratulations, the constitution worked.

But here's what really won:

Voter suppression and gerrymandering

Religious hate and intolerance

Xenophobia and misanthropy

Misogyny, gender bias and anti-choice

Homophobia

International disrespect, uncooperation and distrust

Hubris and greed

Out of control banks and Wall Street

Economic and class warfare, anti-economic justice

Authoritarianism and despotism

Nationalism, nativism, and jingoism.

Anti-environmental justice, anti-climate change, and anti-science

Anti-intellectualism, anti-critical thinking, and anti-independent thought

Land theft, treaty violation and continued abuse of Native Americans and First Nations peoples

The bright and shining city on the hill is as small, dark, gray, bleak and grim as Gotham or any town in a Dickens novel.

The media has looked for endless excuses and scapegoats to blame for getting it wrong while while attempting to distance itself from its role in the election like a thief fleeing the scene of the crime. That, however, is the subject of a different discussion. But in its desperate attempt to rationalize, justify and normalize the ascendency of Trump, the media has begun to buy into the theme being sold by the republican party (and by some segments of the democratic party) that the reason behind the loss is that working class white Americas are afraid, put upon, condescended to, haven't been heard let alone listened to, and that change is happening to rapidly. The thinking is that they still don't feel like the economic recovery has benefitted them. They are angry that their jobs have been sent away and no one seems to care. They fear the dangers of Muslims being allowed into the country. They believe that more police are needed in black communities not less, and that blacks are responsible for police who murder innocent blacks. They believe that Mexicans and other illegal immigrants are taking their jobs. They believe that the minimum wage is too high, that states should decide the issue, and that minimum wage earners don't deserve increases. They believe that things like the identification of white privilege, as well as the notion of the confluence of anti-feminism, pro-male rights, white misandry, alt right misogyny and gender bias provoked a backlash among white men. And despite being in possession and control of the facts and the dissemination of information, the media has proceeded to promote facilitate the spread white grievances rather than hold itself accountable for permitting itself to be used for free for the promotion of the candidate, while simultaneously failing to vet and hold him accountable for his past and his actions. On the other hand, the media diligently enforced double-standards against his candidate even as they pretended that no double-standards or false equivalencies existed let alone were promoted.

Yet in all of the fears and worries espoused for and about white working class America, the common denominator and theme of their grievances are irrationality and downright falseness.

How can the same fearful, economically depressed, working class white Americans believe that their wages are depressed and inadequate but simultaneously believe that minimum wage earners doesn't deserve an increase, too?

If white working class Americans believe that the good jobs are being shipped to China, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan and India, why to the believe that illegal immigrants are flooding the nation to take good jobs and what jobs are those?

How is it that blue lives matter when blacks ask to not be murdered by police in the streets or unfairly and disproportionately arrested and imprisoned, yet hate crimes by whites are defended by many of those same white working class Americans (as in the cases of Ryan Roof and others), and the cries that blue lives matter go completely silent when police are murdered by whites?

If working class whites believe that the economic recovery has not reached them and that they have not been heard, why then restore to power the same party that was in power at the time that wages began to be suppressed, at the time when jobs began to be outsourced and shipped overseas, at the time when union busting began in earnest, at the time when the current immigration laws were signed and put into place, and at the time when out of control banks crippled the nation robbing them of their wealth and earnings?

If minimum wage workers don't deserve wage increases, then why to working class whites believe that they deserve to benefit from labor rules changes and lawsuits by minimum wage increase champions that who fought for changes like prohibitions against theft of wages, mandating payment of overtime wages for fulltime work over 37.5 hours, mandating overtime payment for hours in excess of 40 hours for some classes of salaried workers, and other gains which benefit white working class Americans as much as they benefit minimum wage workers - or in some cases more?

The unemployment rate in America us below 5%. And because the unemployment rate for minorities us significantly higher than 5%, then the aggregate unemployment rate for whites us actually lower than 5%...significantly lower. While wages aren't where they were in 1979, they are currently recovering at the fastest rate in almost 20 years. Blacks lost homes to foreclosure at higher rates than whites, but foreclosures are down and housing values are recovering across the board. With black unemployment still double that of whites, and immigrants working jobs that whites won't take at wages far below what working class white Americans believe to be living wages, how is anyone taking their jobs?

White working class jobs in coal mining regions are being supplanted by the accelerated use of natural gas to replace coal for domestic use, even as coal producers continue to produce and export coal at almost record volume by replacing workers with technology. So why are immigrants and elites at fault for lost coal jobs that are never coming back?

The "white working class American is fearful, not heard and left behind in the economic recovery," argument may be perceptually real to those individuals, but even if perceptions are real to the people who hold them that doesn't make perceptions reality. So what the hell are white working class Americans actually afraid of that they believe has been hoisted and forced on them by other groups? If they, the white working class American, haven't benefitted from the economic recovery who, exactly, do they think has? And if they are afraid, just how afraid do they believe are all of the other people who have never had the franchise, protections, inclusion or acceptance granted automatically by the benefit and exclusivity of having been born with white skin in America? Perhaps it's impossible white working class Americans to internalize that there are other people who are even more afraid and at even greater risk, but perhaps white working class Americans have been so insulated and isolated in their views and experiences that that they can't comprehended that there are other people who are in worst shape?

Or maybe they fully understand that there are people with far more tenuous and precarious circumstances, but as Johnson observed, as long as they have someone else to look down upon and blame, then they can feel like victims with impunity?

Trump has proven that he knows nothing about business, governance, politics, history, diplomacy or much else for that matter. But he has proven that he knows people, and that he can sell them what they want to hear. Not all republicans are racists. Neither are all democrats. But there is enough fear and racialized animus within both parties that is strong enough, attractive enough and sufficiently important to the survival instincts of some working class white Americans for it to override all else. Trump told them to be afraid, that they were losing, and that everyone else was to blame. And despite the factual basis of liberal and progressive policies to the contrary which specifically addressed their concerns and proposed real fixes to real problems, Trump assured white working class Americans that progressives and liberal elites were out to get them. And Trump concurred that demography was their enemy and that it was somehow foisted upon them and because of it they were losing their America doomed to become an oppressed minority. To those working class white Americans who perceive that and believe that, they believed that he was right.

It was a self-reinforcing and self-validating diagnosis.

They have always wanted to hear that; Trump simply gave them what they wanted. And because Trump was insightful enough to tell them what they wanted to hear, they willingly fell in line, gave him their support, condoned messages of hate, despisement and fear, and acceded to voter suppression, political manipulation and fake scandals. And while while white working class Americans want to blame liberal political elites for not hearing them, they have blindly and mindlessly given power to the same greedy, manipulative, oppressive oligarchs and aristocracy that have been robbing and oppressing poor and working class whites since the beginning of this nation. That's because working class whites have bought into the fiction that everyone in America can and will be successful if they just work a little harder and be self-sufficient. They fail to accept that the aristocracy has never been self-sufficient, have always depended on the government to enrich them and to protect their riches, and have rigged access to the ladder of upward mobility by giving white working class Americans a vision and roadmap to wealth and success but omitting the part about the roads and bridges along the way having been washed out or removed. Consequently, the only thing then that white working class Americans share with the white aristocracy is their whiteness.

But none of this is new. Nixon demonstrated it on the heels of white resentment in the wake of integration. Reagan proved it on the heels of the culture wars vilifying "welfare queens," and others. And when Hillary called out that mindset and the associated behaviors as deplorable, she was castigated not because she was wrong but because someone's feelings might be hurt by her telling the truth, thus making her the bad guy mile tacitly condoning that deportability.

The fact is no one has taken anything away from white working class Americans that they didn't actually give away themselves. They always have. That's what Johnson said; that's what Trump proved.

-------------

Most people seem to believe that the election was a choice between Clinton or Trump, or emails and Benghazi versus fraud, incompetence, boorishness and cretinism, liberalism versus conservatism, or even Democrats versus Republicans.

While those may be factors or considerations, I don't believe for a second that that's what it was really about. It was a choice of succumbing to the past, or having the guts to acknowledge and face the future to accept change.

The past won.

But while Trump's nationalistic bigot force acolytes and the cowardly anti-Trump but pro anything that can be manipulated to preserve republican power factions carried the day (namely Paul Ryan and Mitch Mcconnell to name a few), at no point is it ever time for the rest of America to give up fighting for or working towards the future and an ever more perfect Union.

So when people, particularly my friends on the opposing side, insist that it's time to move on, forget about it, or get over it...

Fuck that. Never.