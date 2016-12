"I'll punish you in high heels!"— Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon

Time to shout out my entire Basket of Adorables. If you've already put on you combat stilettos and cast your vote, please check in below and say it loud, you're "NASTY and proud!"

If not, it's time to get out and vote!

____________________

PS: in our basket, we don't discriminate. Boots, flipflops, sneakers and sandals are welcome, too!