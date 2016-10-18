It Won't Be the End of the World, and It Won't Be the End of America

Dabiq is the city in Syria held by ISIL where they predicted that when the Battle for Dabiq occurred it will be the end of the world. Dabiq is symbolic for the Islamic Sfate; it is the highest and most visible totem in their propaganda messaging. It is one of the animating forces for their existence. It is also used as a call to arms for Islamic extremists to rise up around the world. Therefore, it is notable that Dabiq fell last weekend and ISIL was driven out of the city.

Most leople probably didn't notice that world did not end.

Likewise, it wasn't the end of America after the civil war, either of the world wars, the great depression, presidential assassinations, the Cuban missile crisis or any other calamity that this country has faced. America didn't fall apart because of disputed elections in 1868, 1876, 1960 or 2000.

It won't be the end of America when Trump loses the election on November 8, and he will lose. America and democracy just aren't that fragile

Trump isn't that powerful, important or popular and it's cowardly, irresponsible and cowaedly to pretend that he is. This country did not fall to real crises; it damn sure won't fall because of fake crisis being instigated by Trump's demagoguery and polemics or the instinctual groupthink and mob mentality of his ignorant followers.

So the media and the rightwing should stop with the stupid talk.