Because of all of the derogatory, nasty, mean, hateful, sexist, racist, misogynistic bile and invective hurled at Michelle Obama for the past 8 years simply for the crime of the temerity of being Barack Obama's wife, it's impossible for her no not personally feel the sexist brutality emanating from Trump and the rightwing. However, Michelle has had the strength to maintain her dignity and decency through it all. Like Michelle, the majority women feel it, too...and the GOP WILL PAY DEARLY.

Without exception, Barack Obama is about the most resoected person on earth. The only persons who may eclipse him is Michelle. And without exaggeration, her speech will turn out to be one of the more important ones in human history because women all around the world will see it, hear it and understand it - more than that, empathize with it - because it goes right at the nature of the interaction and coexistence of men and women. and the fundamental need for respect.