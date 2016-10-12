Trump's "Politivangelism"

We all know and love Vlad. One of the things that he constantly does and that I appreciate is to encourage us to be creative, to think and to write. He posted a poll today that asked whether Trump would drop out of the race that elicited some really interesting responses. The responses were, of course, fairly consistent and almost unanimous:

No, he won't drop out.

But as I read through the responses and composed my own, a number of things came back to mind while some things that have been present became more clear.

I remember during the 2012 when Romney's private company Bain Capital's stories broke, one of the most devious elements revealed was the company's program and process for acquitting companies, running up their debt, banktupting them, selling off the assets and extracting the company's value in cash to put into their own pockets. Thousands of people were hurt because their companies were sold outright, and their jobs moved to China if their companies weren't dismantled and destroyed outright, all so that the small group of Bain owners and investors could profit.

And in much the same way as Bain destroyed those companies and the lives of those employees, their families and communities for gains, Trump is destroying the GOP. For me it's hard to not see the parallels, but for the GOP and the rest of America it may even be worse than the horrific destruction of those companies.

Trump is a demagogue who seems to see himself as a demigod. He builds monuments and temples and altars and idols of himself to himself. That's why everything he does has his name on it. But It's not possible to be a deity unless you have followers. It appears that a large measure of the reason for him to run for president has nothing to with bring president but to build a base of worshippers and true believers. Ultimately, and with the help of deacons Steve Bannon and Roger Ailes, with the confederacy of idiots and dunces that comprise his proselytizing missionary and evangelist brigade like Kellyanne Conway, Katrina Pierson, A.J. Delgado, Boris Epshteyn, Betsy McCaughey, Kayleigh McEnany, and Steve Cortes, and with the legions of thousands of white nationalists, KKK, white supremacists drones spread out across the nation like noxious hateful fire ants, Trump will attempt to create a political institution driven by media that spreads pernicious anti-government, anti-institution, anti-intelectual spume, smarm and invective in much the same way that televangelism exponentially bastardized and exploited religion creating the silent and moral majorities that were never silent, never moral, and never majorities. Perhaps it will be called "politivangelism." And the basis of their religio-political doctrine and ideology is the southern strategy, neosegregstion and neoconfederacy on steroids that rejects intellectualism, original thought, facts, history and truth.

But in order to do that he will need to attract the most gullible, most fanatical, most fearful, least intelligent and most noncritical thinkers to follow him. That means he needs the republican base. And the only way to get them is to destroy the party.

For him winning might be nice because he would be able to spread his web of corruption much broader internationally all for his personal profit under the cover of governing, but that won't really be necessary if he has a base of millions of mindless at home willing to fill his coffers at his every tweet.

This is about nihilism, not reshaping some political party. We are witnessing the politics of destruction. For Trump this election is about destroying the GOP - and America, if necessary - for the sake of his own brand.

Let's not get it twisted.