Joy Reid Asks Michele Bachmann: 'So Is God Taking Down Trump?' | Crooks and Liars

Joy Ann Reid did her homework and remembered this interview. So when Bachmann said Donald Trump's behavior was just 'bad boy talk' about which Hillary Clinton knows a lot, Reid wondered aloud what God's role in all of this was. We should also note that choirboy Chris Matthews just about derails Reid's line of questioning. Reid is able to rephrase her question, not that it mattered to the ever-pivoting congresswoman.

There has been so much to cover over the past 72 hours that something was bound to be missed. But once again, Joy Reid demonstrates why she is one of the best and brightest in the business.

She does a masterful cross-examination followed by a complete and total takedown and deconstruction of Michele Bachmann using Bachmann's own words. Of course in his usual self-righteous, opinionated yet wrongheadedly biased fashion, Matthews comes to Bachmann's rescue and tries to shut Joy down rather than hold Bachmann accountable. But not only is Joy able to adjust her thought process on the fly and reapproach the discussion from a different angle to finish brutally grilling Bachmann, she was able to set the record straight with Matthews about why her line of questioning to Bachmann was right on point, and valudate that because it was Bachmann who invoked her own religion she then didn't get the opportunity to hide from, let alone be shielded from, her own words and position.

Matthews' was dead wrong here, and his response to and interference with Joy was journalistic malpractice.

Joy demonstrates what real journalistic interviews look like when the interviewees are actually intransigent hostile witnesses and paid political shills.