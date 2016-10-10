Post-Debate Polls Say Hillary Clinton Crushed Donald Trump For A Second Time

CNN reported, “Donald Trump exceeded expectations, but Hillary Clinton won the second presidential debate, according to a CNN / ORC poll of debate watchers. The results showed a clear victory for Clinton, with 57% saying Clinton won, as opposed to 34% for Trump.”

The YouGov poll, which gave Clinton a much smaller victory in the first debate, showed Clinton registering a bigger victory in the second debate, “According to YouGov’s post-debate poll, which interviewed 812 registered voters who watched the debate, Hillary Clinton won the debate against Donald Trump by 47% to 42%. Clinton narrowly won undecideds 44% to 41%. She was also considered “more Presidential” by a 57% to 31% margin. There was a gender gap, however: women though Clinton won by 50-38%, while men thought Trump won by 46-43%.”

What should trouble Republicans is that the number of people who thought Trump won the debate is right in line with his core level of support. Trump’s baseline of support is between 34% and 38%. By this metric, he scored at the low end of his baseline.