Republican Identity Crisis

The GOP is looking in the mirror and they hate what they see. They think of themselves as of high moral values, strong on the military and national defense, tough on crime and good economic stewards. Their belief in their version of American Exceptionalism makes them believe that they are superior to all others in every way. They're big on family values. Instead they see hatful, mean, angry, fearful, racist, bigoed, misogynistic, xenophobic, factually challenged, and fractured people. And while they understand exactly what they see, they are in disbelief that's who they really are.

But despite their denial, the things exhibited by Trump aren't an anomaly; it's almost half of the party. Trump is deplorable. They know he's deplorable. And he represents almost half of their party who exhibit the same behavior and attitudes overtly. Most or the rest of the party represent those same views and attitudes more tacitly through their policies but they refuse to believe that's true or to accept any responsibility for themselves. And they have always been that way. But when they were called a basket of deplorables they became enraged.

But if they themselves call Trump deplorable and reprehensible and he represents that many people who are the same way, what makes their version of deplorable different?

Trump is tattooed and fixed to the party like a big, angry, infected tramp stamp. Regretting it and wishing it away won't change anything and doesn't mean a thing. Buyer's remorse about the marriage is pointless once the bills are already overdue and the house is full of babies. They built that. The GOP's problem is simple to understand, but it's impossible to solve. The GOP bought into the years of anger, resentment, and false victimization. Then they consummated their relationship with he tea party created a Frankenstein baby that they didn't expect and now have no idea what to do about it. But the bonds of their relationship are indelible and permanent because just like the body can't change it's personality simply because it discovers that it hates who it is and can't live with itself, the GOP can't separate itself from who they real are, either.