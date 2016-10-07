Trump's Media Endorsements and the Bifurcation of the Media

The fact that no serious print media outlet to date has endorsed Trump is highly revealing.

There appears to be a bifurcation happening in the media between the terlevision and internet news outlets on one hand and the remaining daily print newspapers on the other. While the television and internet outlets have been providing Trump with almost limitless free coverage In exchange for ratings and click traffic, the print journalists have been diligently digging away. They have been doing deep research and investigation and asking the difficult questions in an efftort to hold both candidates accountable. And while they have blown it at times (The NYT and AP Immediately come to mind relative to their seriously flawed handling of the Clinton server and Foundation scandals respectively), the print media has generally maintained their integrity and brought numerous issues out of the darkness into the light.

Therefore, the newspaper endorsements appear to be the traditional daily print media's effort at writing a first draft of history. In doing so, and the serious minded print journalists and daily print outlets are disassociating and distancing themselves from both Trump and the rest of the media that has been reckless and irresponsible into its coverage of the Trump phenomenon and have abdicated their journalistic responsibilities in the process.

It's ironic that as daily papers continue to fold and cease to exist, they keep doing their jobs. It's not the TV or internet outlets that are exposing the Pam Boindi scandal, the Trump University and Trump Institute scandals, tracking down his accountant, revealing his taxes, producing his bankruptcy settlements documents or exposing the conflicts and potential illegal activities of Trump campaign staff members and criminal elements in Ukraine and with high level Russian government officials, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, as cable news and internet news outlets grow, multiply and profit they bear almost no resemblance of the "press" even though that's what they call themselves, and they have taken on the full appearance of performance art and entertainment. They mimic the same baseless talking points as a substitute for analysis, they focus on polls and the horserace, they religiously apply false equivalency to avoid real thought, they trade in hype sensationalism and conspiracy to substitute yellow journalism for real journalism, they rereport stories first broken by serious print journalists but without any of the thought, understanding or care (***see below), they entertain endless spin by paid shills of the campaigns, and they act as if thery have no idea how to conduct interviews or to hold people accountable for what they say. And that's precisely why Trump has manipulated the media and is embarrassing those so-called professionals by the legions as they grasps on to every word he utters.

But years from now history will reflect not that the TV and internet media did any service for America, but it was the old fashion, old school investigative reporters who used brain power and show leather to expose Trump to the world.

Television and internet journalism may not have created Trump, but bthey have incubated, accommodated and nurtured his ascension. They bear a great deal of the responsibility for the rise Trump, and the traditional print media is simply getting out of the way.

--------------------

***As was apparently the case when Glenn Thrush rerported a story in Politico in the past few days that was previously being pushed by Fox News and other right-leaning outlets that was picked up from ABCNewsgo, which ran an erroneous story including a partial out of context clip that allegedly shows Bill Clinton committing a gaff and criticizing the entire ACA program. However, watching Clinton's full speech in context not only shows that it was not criticism of the program as a whole but he refers to a specific issue to which Obama himself has referred over the years and for which Clinton proposes a very specific fix. But despite being easy to do because the information was readily available, Thrush didn't bother to watch and check for himself.