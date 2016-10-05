The media needs to grow the hell up. Too many times on too many TV stations I heard pundits either state or imply that viewers at home weren't interested in the details or facts but were more interested in form and style.

They're dead wrong.

Anyone who spent more than a few minutes watching the vice presidential debate didn't invest that time merely to see how they behaved. Facts matter. Pence had none. He didn't tell the truth on most issues. Many question he didn't even bother to answer. He didn't support his candidate. Even his one attempt at being "Reaganesque" was a flop because it was completely out of place and used as an attempt to lie and evade the discussion. He failed both the purpose and mechanics of Debate 101.

If debates are contests of determining who can lie the best with a straight face, clearly Pence won. But Kaine was the only person who showed up prepared to discuss any substance.

I expect the candidates' surrogates to spin the performances. But the media, ans people like Chris Matthews and Hugh Hewitt, specifically, are simply full of shit and are an insult to the intelligence of viewers nationwide. And since when did rightwing radio stop being fringe propaganda and get to be part of the normal commentary in the mainstream media and news industry, anyway?

Yeah, it was an ugly display of manners by both candidates, and Kaine looked out of place in his role as attack dog. But if it was a contest of how they looked, and maintained their composure and demeanor, then they should have been voguing on a catwalk and done Fashion Week, and not sitting on a goddammed debate stage since debates are about what they say, not how they look.

The debate was a disaster, and it wasn't Elaine Quijano's fault. It's the fault of the media in general that promotes the horse race and catfights, are too entirely fixated on polls, and have apparently completely forgotten what a debate is. And, it's the fault of the candidates who pretend that they can con the viewers and electorate with form, style BS, and distractions over substance and facts.

If the media talking heads can't tell the truth then they ought to have the wisdom and intestinal fortitude to STFU.