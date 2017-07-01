Kris Kobach proves what's good for the goose makes you a hypocrite.

It's funny in a bizarre, otherworldly kind of way how rightwing extremists have complained for generations about government intrusion, government encroachment, government trampling their individual rights. That was suppose to be the raison d'être for tea partiers like the Freedom Caucus. They have wanted government out of their homes, religion, pockets and Medicare (which is in itself if not a paradox then hypocritical and bizarre.) Yet Kris Kobach has proposed invading individual privacy in a way never before attempted in American history, but the rightwing remains silent because, well, he's rightwing. You would think this is the very kind of issue that especially so-called libertarians like Rand Paul would be up in arms about.

Go figure.

Moderate conservatives and liberals have already cried foul. So why are rightwing extremists okay with it?