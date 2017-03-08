Isn't That Ironic, Donald?

Back in 2013 during the middle of another anti-Obama tweet tantrum, Trump complained about Obama's weak and ineffective use of the NSA. He stated that the NSA was broken and that Obama should fix it to go after cheaters and arrest them

Isn't it ironic then that having provided no evidence for his claim, now that he's been potentially implicated in the Russian hacking scheme, Trump is accusing Obama of wiretapping him. What he wanted Obama to do to others in the past he's now alleging that very thing was done to him and is calling the former president a criminal for doing it.

That's known as hoisting ones self on your own petard.

Nice going, Donald.