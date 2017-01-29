Emmett Till's accuser recants claims that led to his death, author says - CBS News

After Till’s body was found a few days later, Bryant’s husband and brother-in-law were charged with murder. At the trial, Bryant testified Till made lewd advances, verbal and physical.

“In court she testified to something that was tantamount to attempted rape. What she said was ‘that part’s not true,’” said author Tim Tyson.

“She was trying to say nothing that went on between them constituted any excuse for anyone harming him, let alone what happened to him,” Tyson said.

Despite overwhelming evidence, the men were acquitted in less than an hour by an all-white jury. They would later admit to a magazine they had killed Till.